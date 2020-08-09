1/1
Ruth A. Cunningham
Ruth A. Cunningham



Age 91, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. She is survived by her children, Thomas, Dave (Debbie), Carolyn (Bob), Pat (Yolanda), Sean, Wayne (Sheila); six stepchildren, Steve (Paula), Cecilia (Sam), Pete (Debra), Matt (Michelle), Dave (Richanne). She was preceded in death by one stepchild, Susan Johnson and her husbands, John and Martin. Services will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 am at Strong-Thorne Mortuary. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Strong-Thorne
1100 Coal Ave Se
Albuquerque, NM 87106
(505) 842-8800
