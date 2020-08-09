Ruth A. Cunningham
Age 91, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. She is survived by her children, Thomas, Dave (Debbie), Carolyn (Bob), Pat (Yolanda), Sean, Wayne (Sheila); six stepchildren, Steve (Paula), Cecilia (Sam), Pete (Debra), Matt (Michelle), Dave (Richanne). She was preceded in death by one stepchild, Susan Johnson and her husbands, John and Martin. Services will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 am at Strong-Thorne Mortuary. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com