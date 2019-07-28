Ruth Auge

Ruth Auge



1922-2019



Ruth L Auge, age 97, a resident of Belen, NM, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 after a short illness. She was born in Hale County, Texas and moved to Elida NM where she began her teaching career. Ruth was most proud of her 40 years of teaching. All services will be held at Belen United Methodist Church, on Saturday, August 3, 2019. A Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., with a Memorial Service to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation be made to the Belen United Methodist Church, or a . Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505)864-4448, where an online guest register is available at www.noblin.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019
