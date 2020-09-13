1/1
Ruth Dilia Perea
Ruth Dilia "Pink Grandma" Perea

Ruth Perea "Pink Grandma" age 85, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. Ruth retired from Safeway after 25 years of service. She was well known for her amazing food, catering and wedding planning.

She was preceded in death by son, Felix Vigil; her parents; and five siblings. Ruth is survived by her husband of 55 years, Frank Perea; her sons, Jesse Vigil and wife |Theresa, Donald Vigil and Harry Vigil; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters, Marcia Maes and Evelyn Aguilar.

Visitation will be Monday, September 14, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00

p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Funeral ~ Alameda Mortuary, 9420 4th St., NW, Albuquerque, where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St., NW. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Masks are required.

Those who wish to express their condolences, please visit our website.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
