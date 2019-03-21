Ruth E. Griego-Rice

My dear aunt Ruth,



Until We Meet Again....



Those special memories of you

will always bring a smile

if only I could have you back for just a little while

Then we could sit and talk again

just like we used to do

you always meant so very much

and always will do too

The fact that you're no longer here

will always cause me pain

but you're forever in my heart

until we meet again
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
