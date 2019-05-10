Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
505-897-0300
Memorial service
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Ruth E. Reiners

Ruth E. Reiners Obituary
Ruth E. Reiners



Our beloved

mother, grand-

mother, great-

grandmother, and great-great-grandmother passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Rio Rancho, NM. She was a veteran of World War II, serving three years in the US Army as a Staff Sergeant stationed at Camp Shanks, NY. She was born Monday, February 24, 1919 in Decatur, IL, married 51 years, and was

preceded in death by her

husband, Arthur Dean

Reiners, in March of 2006. She is survived by daughter, Roberta Ann Sabo of Albuquerque, NM; two sons, Phillip Reiners and wife, Barbara of The Woodlands, TX, and Steven Reiners and wife, Elinor of Albuquerque, NM; three grandchildren, Christopher and wife, Gladys, Denelle Reiners and Kevin Escost; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; and one brother, Leroy and wife, Dorothy of Springfield, IL. Ruth was a member of the Meadowlark Sr. Center, Women Veterans of New Mexico and a

charter member of the Women's Memorial in

Washington DC.

She was a

devoted and loving mother and

grandmother. Ruth will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Arthur Dean Reiners, at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at FRENCH - Westside. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans www.nchv.org. Please visit our online guest book for Ruth at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2019
