Ruth M. Ford







Died in Farmington, NM on April 10, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born to Clark and Ruth McKinney, both from pioneering families of SW New Mexico, in Tucson, AZ on July 16, 1928. She was a twin, and although not identical, cherished her sister Francis in a close lifelong friendship. Ruth grew up in Silver City, NM during the Great Depression, graduated from the Grant County 'Normal' High School and graduated with a BA in Home Economics from New Mexico A&M in Las Cruces, NM in 1950. At A&M Ruth was very active in the Chi Omega sorority and met her life partner, C. Quentin Ford. They were married in 1950 and moved to Columbia, MO, then on to Pullman, WA where Quentin taught and where both their son Glenn and daughter Dabney were born.



In 1956 Ruth and Quentin moved to East Lansing, Michigan where Ruth continued to maintain a home and manage the kids. For extra money she did babysitting, took in washing and ironing to support the family while Quentin was earning his PhD in Mechanical Engineering at Michigan State University. She remembered the bitter cold winters, learning to ice skate, enjoying the north woods, and fall colors. In 1959 the family moved to Las Cruces and NMSU where Quentin became the head of the Mechanical Engineering Department. Ruth took charge of Department entertaining, organizing dinners and other social events for faculty, staff and grad students. In addition, she continued her Chi Omega membership as an adviser, joined and served the faculty newcomers, various women's clubs, and sang in the First Presbyterian Church choir. All the while she managed a new home, the kids, their activities, volunteering with March of Dimes, Planned Parenthood, and made new friends in town.



Ruth was a life member of PEO serving in various roles and as president of Chapter I. She served as PEO NM State President and on International committees, traveling to chapters all over NM, presiding over the State of NM convention, and represented the state at national and international conventions. She was active in helping to plan the "new" Presbyterian Church, located on Boutz Rd in Las Cruces. Ruth remained involved in Las Cruces civic associations, Community Concerts, Faculty New Comers (even after living in Las Cruces for 50+ years). She worked for years in Mesilla at La Tienda, for Dan and Della McKinney.



As an inseparable team with a shared love for the outdoors, Ruth, Quentin and a Brittany Spaniel (even though she was a cat person) traveled all over New Mexico and the Greater Southwest. They took their Jeep and IH Scout to remote places to camp and fish, and gather firewood. They also built and enjoyed their cabin in Alpine, AZ. She and Quentin loved to travel on epic trips throughout Canada, northern Mexico, around Alaska, along the Lewis & Clark Trail, and all of Route 66. One of her passions was collecting, researching and sharing her knowledge of antique glassware, Native American turquoise jewelry, and early American furniture. Starting with her mother-in-law's gift of a single piece of Carnival Glass she researched, cataloged and amassed an extensive collection. In her later years Ruth and Quentin donated the collection to the Institute of Historical Survey Foundation



When friends or family were ill or needed help she would visit and take them to appointments. Ruth always had a casserole, plates of cookies, a card, and the gifts of love and time. She was the primary caregiver for numerous family members including aunts and uncles, her parents, and in-laws Clarence & Elsie Ford, of Glenwood, NM. Ruth's heart and generosity was open to all. Her freezer was full of homemade meals, cinnamon rolls and biscochitos, enabling her to put together meals for 10 at a moment's notice.



She is preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, a grand-daughter, twin sister Francis Brown, and her husband C. Quentin Ford (2016). She is survived by Glenn & Martha (Turner) Ford, Dabney Ford & Scott Andrae, numerous relatives, friends, and the many PEO and Chi Omega sisters.



Special thanks to:



Conchita Paz MD, Las



Cruces; Uche Obisike



MD & Ned McNally PA-C, staffs at The Bridge and Life Care Center,



Farmington, NM.



The family suggests memorial donations to non-profits which may be tax deductible: Ruth M Ford-Chi Omega or C Q Ford, NMSU Scholarships



; Best Friends Animal Sanctuary



Ruth donated her body to UNM School of Medicine, and due to death from COVID-19 her wishes could not be honored. Interment of her ashes will be with Quentin's in the family plot Glenwood, NM



Cemetery, and Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at later dates.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 19, 2020

