away to eternal life on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Ruth was born to Alfonso and Cora Vigil in Colorado. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Gil Madrid and children, Gayla



(wife Rachelle) & Nicholas Gurule; Great grandson Mason Gurule and his mother Jessica Baca; great grandchildren, Ezra and his mother Breanna & great grandson Daxton Gurule. Also her surviving sister, Martha Jaramillo & brother, Dan Vigil. She attended Pueblo Jr. college where she met her husband who was also attending at the time. She became the first woman barber in the city of Albuquerque. Gil and Ruth owned and operated El Madrid Hairstyling for over 40 years where they attracted many loyal clients who became dear



friends. Ruth was also an avid bowler, a bowling delegate to nationals in Miami FL., competed in national bowling tournaments and started the first non-smoking bowling league. Ruth participated in Senior Olympics basketball, attending several national basketball tournaments with the Canyon Nets. Ruth was active in pickle ball acting as a venue coordinator at Sandia Prep. She was an active volunteer at Calvary Chapel where she attended. Ruth could be seen helping at a Kiosk for many church functions, greeting everyone with a big smile. Most important in her life was a relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Church, 4001 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment to follow service at Sunset Memorial Park. Please



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 19, 2019