Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Marione Dawson Davidson. View Sign

Ruth Marione Dawson Davidson







Ruth Marione Dawson Davidson, age 95, fell asleep and passed into eternity Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born during a heavy snowstorm on Monday, December 17, 1923 in Hurley, NM at the Dawson family home of Oliver and Alice Dawson. She was followed nine minutes later by her twin sister, Ruby Marie Dawson. The twin sisters were a connected pair their whole lives. Ruth lived in Hurley, Hatch and on a ranch near Hot Springs (now known as Truth or Consequences). She worked in the Sierra County Court House prior to graduation from High School. She met her future husband, Jay Davidson, in High School but they did not marry until later. Ruth moved to San Francisco, California after graduation and worked for FDIC. Jay came to see her before going overseas with the Marines in WWII. He asked her to marry him before going overseas but she refused and told him she didn't want to be a war widow but would marry him if he came home. Jay came home and asked her again to marry him and she said yes. They married in 1947. Ruth worked as a bookkeeper until Marcy was born. Family was most important to her and she kept close to the Dawson and Davidson families. Ruth had many interests while raising her son and daughter. She loved gardening, playing bridge and travel. She also was an adult leader for Camp Fire and Boy Scouts. Later on she even became a tax preparer for H&R Block. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents; four sisters; and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Archer (Rex); her grandson, Doug Archer (Sarah); her granddaughter, Vanessa Martin (Joe); her son, Craig Davidson (Helen); and grandson, Alex Contreras. She has four great-grandchildren, Cali, KL, Ryder and Reese. She leaves behind cherished cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Memorial contributions may be made to The Ranches, 6209 Hendrix Ave NE, Albuquerque or . Please visit our online guestbook for Ruth at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Ruth Marione Dawson DavidsonRuth Marione Dawson Davidson, age 95, fell asleep and passed into eternity Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born during a heavy snowstorm on Monday, December 17, 1923 in Hurley, NM at the Dawson family home of Oliver and Alice Dawson. She was followed nine minutes later by her twin sister, Ruby Marie Dawson. The twin sisters were a connected pair their whole lives. Ruth lived in Hurley, Hatch and on a ranch near Hot Springs (now known as Truth or Consequences). She worked in the Sierra County Court House prior to graduation from High School. She met her future husband, Jay Davidson, in High School but they did not marry until later. Ruth moved to San Francisco, California after graduation and worked for FDIC. Jay came to see her before going overseas with the Marines in WWII. He asked her to marry him before going overseas but she refused and told him she didn't want to be a war widow but would marry him if he came home. Jay came home and asked her again to marry him and she said yes. They married in 1947. Ruth worked as a bookkeeper until Marcy was born. Family was most important to her and she kept close to the Dawson and Davidson families. Ruth had many interests while raising her son and daughter. She loved gardening, playing bridge and travel. She also was an adult leader for Camp Fire and Boy Scouts. Later on she even became a tax preparer for H&R Block. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents; four sisters; and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Archer (Rex); her grandson, Doug Archer (Sarah); her granddaughter, Vanessa Martin (Joe); her son, Craig Davidson (Helen); and grandson, Alex Contreras. She has four great-grandchildren, Cali, KL, Ryder and Reese. She leaves behind cherished cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Memorial contributions may be made to The Ranches, 6209 Hendrix Ave NE, Albuquerque or . Please visit our online guestbook for Ruth at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations