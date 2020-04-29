Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Moore Thelander. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Moore Thelander







Ruth Thelander passed away on April 24, 2020, at the age of 99. She is survived by four children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton V. Thelander.



Ruth was born in Salt Lake City on August 13, 1920. Her parents were Harry and Ethel Moore. She had an older sister Marjorie, a younger sister, Donna, and a younger brother, Harry. She graduated from Colorado Springs High School, and then went to the University of Denver on a scholarship in the fall of 1938. Ruth was named DU's College Queen in the spring of 1940, and she went on to be named the Colorado state winner in Paramount Picture's All-American College Queen contest. She married Clinton V. Thelander on August 22, 1941, and he became a flight instructor in the Air Corps Reserve during World War II. Ruth and Clint moved to Albuquerque in the late 1940s, and they embraced the culture of New Mexico. She was a dedicated wife of Clinton V. and mother of Clinton M., Kaaren, Dennis, and Wayne Thelander. Ruth enjoyed sewing and made clothing for her children as they were growing up. She cooked every meal for her family and loved making raspberry and peach jam.



Ruth had many friends in Albuquerque with whom she enjoyed golf and bridge. She and her husband were charter members of Four Hills Country Club. Ruth became a wonderful golfer, and she played in many golf tournaments in the Southwest throughout her life. She was president of the ladies' golf association at Four Hills in 1962. Her last golf game was played in 2018, at the age of 97. She continued to play bridge with family members until recently. Ruth was an accomplished gardener who really had a green thumb. She enjoyed roses, irises, and many house plants. She was an avid reader and enjoyed travel and learning about other cultures. Ruth is remembered for her kindness, her graciousness to all, her patience, her keen intellect, and her ability to see the good in everyone.



Ruth loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all her heart, and she reveled in their accomplishments and interests. She looked forward to increasingly large gatherings of the entire family, and she glowed with pleasure as she watched and treasured them. She is survived by Clinton and Diana Thelander, grandson Clinton Thelander and Beccy Breeze, and great-granddaughter Margaux, all of Salinas, CA; Kaaren and Dennis Craig, granddaughter Kala Craig, great-grandchildren Eliana, Micaiah, Josiah, and Hadassah, grandson Brian and April Craig, and grandson Aaron and Brittany Craig; Dennis and Linda Thelander, granddaughter Mary Thelander and Adam Hill, and grandson Eric and Kristina Koontz; and Wayne and Kristin Thelander, grandson Jon and Julissa Thelander, great-granddaughters Leah and Addison, and granddaughter Sara Thelander.



No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's name to the Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico.



Ruth Moore ThelanderRuth Thelander passed away on April 24, 2020, at the age of 99. She is survived by four children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton V. Thelander.Ruth was born in Salt Lake City on August 13, 1920. Her parents were Harry and Ethel Moore. She had an older sister Marjorie, a younger sister, Donna, and a younger brother, Harry. She graduated from Colorado Springs High School, and then went to the University of Denver on a scholarship in the fall of 1938. Ruth was named DU's College Queen in the spring of 1940, and she went on to be named the Colorado state winner in Paramount Picture's All-American College Queen contest. She married Clinton V. Thelander on August 22, 1941, and he became a flight instructor in the Air Corps Reserve during World War II. Ruth and Clint moved to Albuquerque in the late 1940s, and they embraced the culture of New Mexico. She was a dedicated wife of Clinton V. and mother of Clinton M., Kaaren, Dennis, and Wayne Thelander. Ruth enjoyed sewing and made clothing for her children as they were growing up. She cooked every meal for her family and loved making raspberry and peach jam.Ruth had many friends in Albuquerque with whom she enjoyed golf and bridge. She and her husband were charter members of Four Hills Country Club. Ruth became a wonderful golfer, and she played in many golf tournaments in the Southwest throughout her life. She was president of the ladies' golf association at Four Hills in 1962. Her last golf game was played in 2018, at the age of 97. She continued to play bridge with family members until recently. Ruth was an accomplished gardener who really had a green thumb. She enjoyed roses, irises, and many house plants. She was an avid reader and enjoyed travel and learning about other cultures. Ruth is remembered for her kindness, her graciousness to all, her patience, her keen intellect, and her ability to see the good in everyone.Ruth loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all her heart, and she reveled in their accomplishments and interests. She looked forward to increasingly large gatherings of the entire family, and she glowed with pleasure as she watched and treasured them. She is survived by Clinton and Diana Thelander, grandson Clinton Thelander and Beccy Breeze, and great-granddaughter Margaux, all of Salinas, CA; Kaaren and Dennis Craig, granddaughter Kala Craig, great-grandchildren Eliana, Micaiah, Josiah, and Hadassah, grandson Brian and April Craig, and grandson Aaron and Brittany Craig; Dennis and Linda Thelander, granddaughter Mary Thelander and Adam Hill, and grandson Eric and Kristina Koontz; and Wayne and Kristin Thelander, grandson Jon and Julissa Thelander, great-granddaughters Leah and Addison, and granddaughter Sara Thelander.No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's name to the Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close