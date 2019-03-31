Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth R. Suttie. View Sign

Ruth R. Suttie







Ruth R. Suttie, 97, a native of Zion, IL and longtime resident of Albuquerque, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Joseph L. Suttie and wife, Carol, David Suttie and wife, Ruby; daughter-in-law, Karla Suttie; daughters, Becky Sebring, Debbie Suttie, Pamela Ray Hadden and husband, Stanley; grandchildren, Joseph Suttie, Dave Suttie, Sherri Suttie Cruz, Eric Suttie, Bryan Ray, and Brandon Ray; five great-grandsons and nine great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Lloyd Suttie; and her son, John Daniel Suttie who passed away Christmas Day, 2018.



Mrs. Suttie was a loving wife and mother. She worked as a bookkeeper at the Suttie Insurance Agency from 1981 until 2016 at which time she was 94 years old. Mrs. Suttie was a woman of great faith and was blessed with a long, healthy life which she attributed to answered prayers. She had not been under the care of a doctor, except for the birth of her last child, her entire life until her last week on earth. Heaven must have rejoiced at her homecoming.



A family graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and at Mrs. Suttie's request, memorial contributions may be made to Steelbridge/Programs for Albuquerque's Homeless at



www.mysteelbridge.org



