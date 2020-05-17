Ruth S. Hodge
Ruth Marie
Hodge passed
away peacefully on May 4th, 2020 at the age of 90. Ruth was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband Max Hodge, son Steven Hodge, brother Earl Simonson, sister Laura Davis, and parents Andrew and Lola Simonson.
Ruth will be forever remember by her two daughters Karen (Mike) Secor of Plano, Texas and Ann (Glen) Rowe of Albuquerque, New Mexico, her eight grandchildren, Vanessa (Chase) Harrell, Mitchell Secor, Peyton Secor, Bailey Rowe (fiance Quan Huynh), Grant Rowe, Cassie Rowe, Katey (Drew) Wright, Faith Hodge, great-grandchild Skylar Harrell, brother Roy (Evelyn) Simonson, sister-in-law Patsy Simonson, Jane and Lori (Gilles) Rowe, and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and friends.
Ruth was born on July 11, 1929 in Sidney, Montana. Ruth attended business school in Spokane, Washington before traveling to visit her brother Earl in Albuquerque. Ruth ended up marrying Earl's roommate Max, the love of her life, and never left Albuquerque. Ruth and Max were married for almost 60 years.
Ruth missed Max dearly after he passed. She then lived with her youngest daughter Ann for the last 5 years where she was treated like a queen. Ann's family took wonderful care of her and she had many great memories with the Rowe family. She loved hanging out with her young adult grandkids and going out and about with them. She enjoyed all the sweet treats, pedicures, and eating with the family. She really enjoyed the nights that everyone danced. Her passion for dance started at a young age when she attended barn dances in Sidney, MT. She always loved it when her son Steve came to visit and when she got to travel to Dallas to see Karen. She really enjoyed seeing her only great-grand child and the pictures of her every day.
Ruth loved spending time with all her grandchildren and attending many of their life events. She enjoyed going to concerts, graduations, weddings, and many sporting events. She was always excited to see her grandchildren participating in any event. Ruth was so proud of them all. She got a kick out of teaching all her grandkids how to knit. Ruth even learned how to play tennis at 89! She was also always active on Snapchat and Instagram with her grandkids, often commenting on the many funny filters. She found much pleasure in visiting with people, especially her dear friends Gerry Alls and Judy Todd that she met soon after moving to Albuquerque.
After Max retired from Sandia Laboratories, they traveled to Alaska several times, zigzagged their way across the United States, and took numerous cruises. Ruth was always ready for the next trip, loved experiencing new places, and always had the best luck at the casino slot machines. She also had many fun trips to Chama, NM with family where they parked their trailer for many years.
Ruth was an avid walker and took a walk almost every day. She loved to knit, a hobby she resumed later in life. She was a great bowler in her youth and even into late 80's. She volunteered for many organizations over the years mostly focuses on helping youth and those in need. She was a funny, sweet, and kind lady with a gentle spirit. She loved to sing her favorite song "You Are My Sunshine". Memories of Ruth will always warm the hearts of those who knew her and loved her. She will be missed tremendously!
We are so appreciative of the love and care that Lilia Pinera provided for Ruth over the past year. Lilia was extremely kind and patient with Ruth. Ruth always appreciated running errands with Lilia and her daughter Arianna.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to All Faiths Children's Advocacy Center, allfaiths.org. Due to the current circumstances, a private family service will be held later in the fall when we can properly celebrate Ruth's life. An online site is set up to share our wonderful memories with Ruth though
www.memories.net.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2020.