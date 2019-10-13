Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth S. Macnofsky. View Sign Service Information Las Placitas Presbyterian Chr 7 Paseo de San Antonio Placitas, NM 87043 (505) 867-5718 Memorial service 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Las Placitas Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Susan Macnofsky passed peacefully at her home in Placitas, NM, on the morning of Monday, August 5, 2019, embraced by her family. Susan is survived by her daughters, Ellen McClain (Paul) and Robin Macnofsky (Robert Bales); her beloved grandchildren, Ryan McClain, Shana McClain and Aaron Macnofsky Bales; her last love & life partner, Howard Sherry of Santa Fe, NM; and former spouse, Stuart Macnofsky, San Diego, CA. Susan was an esteemed colleague, cherished friend, talented visual artist and art therapistâ€"as well as a Founding Member of the International Society for Sandplay Therapy, Sandplay Therapists of America and the New Mexico Sandplay Society. In 1991, Susan relocated from CA to NM to introduce the Jungian-based modality of Sandplay to the Southwest. For three decades, Susan devoted her life to training new therapists and working with clients of all ages. Susan will be remembered as a 'Deep Diver' of life: passionate about the arts, loved to travel, scuba dive, and spend time with her canine companions.



Friends and colleagues are invited to join the family at a memorial service for Susan to be held at Las Placitas Presbyterian Church on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Susan's name may be sent to your favorite charitable non-profit organization. Please visit our online guestbook for Susan at



