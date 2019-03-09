Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Schultz. View Sign

Ruth Schultz







After an extraordinary lifetime



that spanned



nearly a century, Ruth Schultz died on February 26, 2019. She was 96 years old.



Ruth's remarkable life was filled with great loves, enduring pas-



sions, deep



friendships and



clear vision. Ruth had the indescribable joy of sharing nearly her entire life with Sidney, who was her true love and soulmate from the time they first met when she was 12 and throughout their incredible 74 years of marriage. They built a life together, raised a family and shared love the likes of which are known by very few. They saw the Northern Lights in the Arctic Circle, marveled at penguins in Antarctica, stood on the Great Wall in China, and hiked the shores of the GalÃ¡pagos Islands.



A reluctant transplant to New Mexico in the early 1950s, Ruth developed a deep appreciation for the art and culture of her adopted State. There were few things that did not enthrall her, but her true passion was for all things related to the arts: Western painting; Native American jewelry, pottery, sculpture, carvings, and paintings all were part of her being. She also relished in tsatskes in all shapes and forms from wind-up toys to glass hangings over her kitchen sink.



But her knowledge and experience were not kept to herself. Ruth served on the boards of the City Public Arts Program, the Maxwell Museum and the Wheelwright Museum. She was a member of the Albuquerque Museum's Art Advisory Committee for over 25 years. She also played a significant role on the board for the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts. During countless Indian Markets, she was a well-known figure famous



for her always-



present notebook and her solar powered pith helmet. Ruth was the first non-Native recipient of the Association's Lifetime Achievement Award. She also received the Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts in 2004.



Ruth is survived by her overly-indulgent and accepting husband Sidney. She also is survived by her son Andy and his wife Debbie Good. Ruth's two daughters, Janet and Laura, both died several years before her. Other surviving family include her granddaughter Jennifer Scobey, her husband John, and their sons Carson and Jake, and her grandson Zachary Kahn, his wife Angela Schwab and their daughters Flora and Niko.



Ruth lived fully and left nothing more to give. She died knowing that she was deeply loved by her family and by the countless friends in whose lives she will be unforgettable. She is forever etched in our hearts.



At the family's request, there will be no memorial service. For those so inclined, donations should be made in Ruth's honor



either with







Wheelwright Museum



P.O Box 5153



Santa Fe, NM 87502







Albuquerque



Museum Foundation



P.O. Box 7006



Albuquerque, NM 87194



