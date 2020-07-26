Ruth Telles

Ruth TellesRuth was a kind and generous woman who passed away in her home and in the presence of family on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Auntie Ruth will be remembered for her gift of gab, she loved to pass on family stories and gossip about the latest news of the neighborhood. She was also endowed with an uncanny ability to remember dates, once she knew your birthday or anniversary, she could recall it, through memory, with ease. She is survived by her Aunt Celia, sister Georgina, brothers Reynaldo and Raymond and many nieces and nephews; all will miss her. She is preceded in death by her mother, Lilia; father, Ramon; sister, Mary Ann; brothers, Rodrigo (Tino) and Robert. She will be interred at the family cemetery in Veguita, New Mexico. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you seek out a family elder and ask them to tell you a story about your history. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit