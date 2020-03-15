Ruth Wilma Meincke
Ruth Wilma Meincke, age 93, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Ruth was born Tuesday, December 28, 1926 in Ozone Park, NY, the daughter of Walter and Annette Roetting. A resident of Albuquerque since 1974, she spent her last eight years in Rio Rancho. She is survived by her loving daughters, Linda Meincke and her husband Robert Repass of Los Alamos, NM, Carol Meincke and her husband Eric Russell of Cedar Crest, NM; and her grandsons, William Repass of Pittsburgh, PA, and Scott Russell of Des Moines, IA. She is preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, William A. Meincke; her brothers, Fred Roetting and Walter Roetting; and her sister, Annette Hollister. Ruth was an outstanding wife, mother, business partner, and schoolteacher. Travelling was her passion and she visited countries all around the world. She loved genealogy, math, and art. Mom was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and a graduate of Syracuse University. Cremation has taken place and private graveside services will be held with interment at the Meincke family plot at the Green Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the -NM Chapter 9500 Montgomery Blvd. NE Ste 121, 87111.Please visit our online guestbook for Ruth at
www.FrenchFunerals.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 15, 2020