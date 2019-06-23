Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Wood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Bryant Wood







Ruth Bryant Wood passed away on April 22, 2019 at her home in Burbank, CA. She was born October 6, 1927 in Cambridge, MA, and divided her time growing up between the family homes in Brookline, MA and Cape Cod.



As a teenager, the family moved to Tennessee when her father worked on the Oak Ridge project. After graduating from high school there, she applied to nursing school at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, OH. While in school there, she agreed to go on a blind date with a friend of hers, and met the love of her life, Walter Davidson Wood. They were married on August 30, 1947, while Walter was completing his Masters Degree at Oberlin College. They next moved to Lafayette, IN, where Walter studied for and received his PhD in Mathematics from Purdue University, and where they welcomed their first child. In 1952, they made their move to Albuquerque, when Walter was offered a position with Sandia Corporation. They quickly fell in love with their adopted city, and happily raised their two children there. Ruth devoted her time to family and volunteering at school and in the community. Once her youngest child was in school, she started taking a course at a time at UNM so that she could complete her college degree. Eventually, she not only received her Bachelor's degree, but went on to receive a Masters Degree in Counseling.



When Walter retired, they spent many years traveling around the world, and in their RV, traveled to all corners of the USA. After 65 wonderful years in Albuquerque, they moved to Burbank, CA in 2015 to be closer to their children and grandchildren, and who join together in their grief in announcing the news of her passing.



She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Walter D Wood, son Walter B Wood, daughter Elizabeth Reynertson, son-in-law John Reynertson, and her grandchildren Kate Holte and Matthew Reynertson.



To honor her belief in the importance of education, we ask that donations be made in her name to the Albuquerque Community Foundation, directed for the Sussman-Miller Educational Assistance Fund at PO Box 25266, Albuquerque, NM, 87125



