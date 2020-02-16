Ruthann G. Janney
JANNEY, Ruthann G Age 87, a longtime resident of Albuquerque, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
Ruthann was born in Carbondale, IL on November 2, 1932, the only daughter of Howard and Ruth Hartline Greer.
Ruthann graduated from the University of Illinois with a B.A. in 1953 and received her Master's Degree in 1954. In 1953, she married Irwin Janney who was also attending the University of Illinois. In 1954, the couple moved to Albuquerque where Ruthann volunteered as a librarian for Zuni Elementary School and with the , sang, and played the recorder in several early music ensembles. She is survived by her sons, Mark Allen Janney and James Lee Janney; granddaughter, Rebecca Hartman; great grandchildren, Elizabeth and Bella Janney and Marshall Hartman.
Ruthann and Irwin have been members of First Congregational Church, U.C.C. since 1955, where they sang in the choir for over twenty years.
A Memorial Service will be held at Saturday, March 7, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at First Congregation Church, U.C.C., 2801 Lomas Blvd and Girard NE.
Her family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 16, 2020