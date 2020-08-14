1/1
Ruthe Oselio
1926 - 2020
Ruthe Charlie Oselio



Ruthe Charlie Oselio, age 94, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 9, 2020. Ruthe was born to the late James Charlie and Nellie Antelope in Starr Valley, NV on May 2, 1926. She attended Boulder grade School in Starr Valley. Later the family moved to Wells so she could attend Wells High School where Ruthe graduated in 1944. Then Ruthe enrolled at Arizona Hospital in September 1944 under the Cadet Nurses Program. She graduated from Sage Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Ganado, AZ on September 11, 1947. Ruthe started her nursing career in Fresno, CA, later she moved to Albuquerque, NM and retired from Bernalillo Hospital as a Nurse Supervisor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Charlie and Nellie Antelope Charlie; her children, Randolph, Harold, Quincy and Jacquelyn Valley; her siblings, Gladys Bird Adams and James Stanley Bird.

Ruthe is survived by her nieces, Beverly A DelRio and Barbara A. Cabral both of Wells, NV; nephews, Frederick Lee Bird of Wells, NV and Glenn Bird, Jr. of Ft. Hall, ID; numerous nieces and nephews from Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and Montana. Ruthe will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched.

Funeral Services will be conducted Monday, August 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family - Alameda Mortuary, 9420 4th St., NW, Albuquerque. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Park.

Those who wish to express their condolences please visit www.alamedamortuary.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
