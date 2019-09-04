|
|
Ruthie Lee Taylor-Owens
Ruthie Lee Taylor-Owens was born on Saturday, October 15, 1938 to Emmett and Lena Mae Joshua-Taylor in Wiergate, Texas. She lived there until 1944 when she moved to Diboll Texas. Ruthie graduated from H. G. Temple High School in Diboll Texas as valedictorian and attended nursing school in San Bernardino California. During this time, Ruthie met her husband Al Owens Sr. To this union, five children were born. After moving to Albuquerque, Ruthie changed her career from nursing to education. She obtained a Master's Degree in Education Administration. As an educator, she served as a principal in the APS System and clinical supervisor at the University of New Mexico. Ruthie was a pillar in the community. She earned outstanding recognition in the educational arena for her vision of pioneering the first single track Year-Round School and believed that it would provide continuity in learning for students. She served on numerous educational, cultural, scholarship, religious, and community committees.
Ruthie is survived by her sister, Dorothy Rish, her five children: Zerrie Waters (Ollie), Anndra McCorkle (Tim), Robin Kitt (Arthur), Al C. Owens Jr., and Eric Owens (Paula), and seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and friends.
A wake will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. A Celebration of Life Service will take place Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Grant Chapel AME Church, 7920 Claremont Ave. NE Albuquerque, NM 87110. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to the APS Education Foundation, P.O. Box 25704, Albuquerque, NM 87125-0704, or Vision ABQ Inc. Scholarship, 7920 Claremont Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Please visit our online guestbook for Ruthie at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 4, 2019