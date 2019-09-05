Ryan Patrick Kennedy







Ryan Patrick Kennedy passed away suddenly August 31. He was born May 14, 1979 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. The family moved to Albuquerque in 1987 when Ryan was 8 years old. He attended Dennis Chavez Elementary, Madison Middle School and graduated from La Cueva High School and Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix.



He is survived by his parents Dale and Marcia Kennedy, his fiance, Cindy Seymour, younger siblings, Bradford, Krystal and Brittni Kennedy all of Albuquerque, and his half-sister, Julie McSweeney of Georgia. He will also be missed by his many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews in Colorado and Indiana. He realized his dream career when he became a truck driver. He was a great Funcle (fun uncle) to his family and even his friends' kids called him Uncle BooBoo. Ryan will be missed by all his family, friends, co-workers, and his devoted partner for the last 10 years, Cindy. We all will miss his happy-go-lucky attitude, off-beat sense of humor and his kind nature.



Service will be held at 9:00 am Saturday, September 7 at the Riverside Funeral Home Chapel at 209 San Mateo Blvd NE



