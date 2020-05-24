Ryan Everett Martinez



Ryan is preceded in death by his father Mark Steven Martinez, grandfather Raul "Rudy" Martinez, and grandmother Trudy Stewart. Ryan is survived by his wife Brianna Martinez, mother Ann Martinez, sister Heather Daley and husband Mike Daley, niece Navaeh Daley, grandmother Helen Martinez and husband Jim Pino. He is survived by many close family members and friends.



Ryan resided in Orlando, Florida with his wife Brianna, dogs Sokka and Luna, a cat Lily and a chinchilla Lupin.



Ryan was born in Albuquerque, NM. He attended Eldorado High School and graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in Business. During his last semester of college, he was accepted into the Disney intern program in California, "the happiest place on earth." He then went to complete a second intern program with Walt Disney World, "where dreams come true" and this is where the love story beginsâ€¦



As a child, Ryan was perfect. He always demonstrated such kindness. He was thoughtful, genuine, happy and loving. He had a smile that lit up the room and was wildly contagious. You had to smile in return. He was a quiet child, though mischievous. In his early childhood, he enjoyed playing video games with his father and sister (which continued into adulthood). He had his childhood friends that he would spend many playful hours with. Playing soccer, boy scout adventures, birthday parties and sleepovers. There were many family camping trips and vacations, many to Disney. Ryan loved when his father would speak in his Donald Duck voice, which may be why Donald Duck was Ryan's favorite Disney character.



Ryan's love of Disney began as a child but blossomed as he began his internship in college. Disney and Ryan were the perfect combination. Each demonstrating a magical experience, Disney with the fantasy world of dreams and Ryan with his innate ability to bring happiness to everyone he met with his kind and loving heart. He encapsulated the spirit of Disney, to be kind, to dream, to be happy, to have fun, and most importantly to love. Ryan found the happiest place on earth and the friends that became family in room 502 during the summer intern program.



Ryan followed his dream and began a second internship with Walt Disney World in Orlando, where he continued after the program ended. This is where he met the love of his life, Brianna, and their amazing love story began. Ryan cherished every moment with his wife. A love that could be envied by all. They began their life together, building a home with their mutual love of animals, and enjoying the many friendships that they had nurtured together. Ryan spent his time cultivating their garden, trying to grow NM chili in the Florida heat, mending fences, playing board games, marathon movie nights and of course visiting Disney with friends. He was loving the life that he and Brianna were building together.



A life lost too soon. Aspire to live your life like Ryan, to love unconditionally, to be kind to everyone you meet, to only see the good in people, to not speak harshly or falsely, to measure your wealth by the actions of your heart, and most importantly, remember to always brighten a room with your smile.



A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at Sagebrush Church Riverside on July 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM which would mark his 30th birthday.



