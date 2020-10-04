S. Scott Herron
February 13, 1945 â€" Sept. 23, 2020 (age 75)
On September 23, 2020, Scott Herron of Albuquerque, New Mexico passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Scott succumbed to a variety of illnesses she had fought bravely for years.
Scott is survived by her spouse Louise, siblings David and spouse Cassie, Patricia, Pam and spouse Sandy, and Diana. She is also survived by in-laws Dan and Nancy Kiss, and nephews Matthew, Brad, Brent, and Alex.
Scott was born on February 13, 1945 in El Paso, Texas. At age 6, the growing family relocated to Albuquerque where Scott excelled in her studies through graduation from St. Pius X High School. Her athletic skills simultaneously developed in tennis as evidenced with multiple City and State championships. Her winning ways even secured a trip to Disneyland and the envy of her siblings. Not uncommon with young stars, the stress and expectations forced Scott to trade competitive sports for recreational activities.
To highlight Scott's character, while the family struggled with financial hardship, Scott worked during her final years of high school solely to contribute to family needs. Scott's college experience was brief with a little too much emphasis on playing pool and table tennis. Scott ultimately secured employment with the School of Medicine and moved through the ranks rapidly until she was the assistant administrator for the School. She retired early, completed some business courses and formed an office services business that included tax return preparation. Amidst all of these changes, in 1974, she began her companionship with Louise Kiss, which joyfully lasted 46 years. Their relationship was warm and inspirational to many, including Scott's siblings.
She cherished her role as an Aunt to her four nephews, who were not just exposed to her compassion and kindness, but learned how to live those values. Not diminishing her love for family, Scott's main love was for the Senior Sports Foundation that she created in the early 1990s. Thanks to her diligence and foresight, board members, countless volunteers, and hundreds of participants continue to benefit from the support of the Foundation which fortunately lives on.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests tax-deductible contributions to be made to a special memorial fund in Scott's name to Senior Sports Foundation, PO Box 14579, Albuquerque, NM 87191 or a favorite charity
.