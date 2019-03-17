Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sadie Paiz. View Sign

Sadie Paiz, 79, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, was called to her eternal resting place on Monday, March 11, 2019. She entered this world on Friday, July 14, 1939 in Albuquerque, NM, born to Salvador and Sarah Nunez. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Paiz; daughter, Tina Paiz; son, Ray Jr.; grandchildren, Andrea Acosta and Michael Viera; great-granddaughters, Juliana and Marisol and sister, Carol Garcia. A Memorial Rosary will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m. with a Memorial Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church at 5712 Paradise Blvd. NW. Interment will follow at 2:15 p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 501 N. Guadalupe St.



