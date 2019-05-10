Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Sallie Rae Walker Obituary
Sallie Rae Walker

Aug 4 1948 -

May 7 2019



Are Mom, Wife

and Grandmother (AKA) Grumpy

was the most loving, giving and understanding person we all

knew. On Tuesday, May 7, 2019

surrounded by

loved ones,

Sallie Rae Walker

passed away peacefully at the age of 70. Born in Albuquerque NM, to Ray and Evelyn Scott, she grew up with her Sister Sandra in Albuquerque NM. Though times were tough that life shaped Sallie with a loving heart for others and would do anything to help someone out. Her family was everything to her she loved them so much. Sallie

leaves behind her husband of 55 years David G Walker her 3 Children Keith Walker and Leslie and husband Ramiro and Michael Scott

Walker and

Karrie and husband Ed: 9 grandchildren, Christopher, Evan and RaeAnna, Gabi,

Jessica, Jake and Brittnay, Jas-

mine, Madlynn.

And her sister

Sandra Parson

and Brother Vernon Scott and nephew Steven Scott. and numerous family and friends she

loved dearly.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at French Mortuary- University 1111 University

blvd NE Albuquerque, NM The church service will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:30am at First United Methodist Church 315 Coal Ave SW Albuquerque NM 87102.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2019
