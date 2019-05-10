Sallie Rae Walker



Aug 4 1948 -



May 7 2019







Are Mom, Wife



and Grandmother (AKA) Grumpy



was the most loving, giving and understanding person we all



knew. On Tuesday, May 7, 2019



surrounded by



loved ones,



Sallie Rae Walker



passed away peacefully at the age of 70. Born in Albuquerque NM, to Ray and Evelyn Scott, she grew up with her Sister Sandra in Albuquerque NM. Though times were tough that life shaped Sallie with a loving heart for others and would do anything to help someone out. Her family was everything to her she loved them so much. Sallie



leaves behind her husband of 55 years David G Walker her 3 Children Keith Walker and Leslie and husband Ramiro and Michael Scott



Walker and



Karrie and husband Ed: 9 grandchildren, Christopher, Evan and RaeAnna, Gabi,



Jessica, Jake and Brittnay, Jas-



mine, Madlynn.



And her sister



Sandra Parson



and Brother Vernon Scott and nephew Steven Scott. and numerous family and friends she



loved dearly.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at French Mortuary- University 1111 University



blvd NE Albuquerque, NM The church service will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:30am at First United Methodist Church 315 Coal Ave SW Albuquerque NM 87102. Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2019