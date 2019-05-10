|
|
Sallie Rae Walker
Aug 4 1948 -
May 7 2019
Are Mom, Wife
and Grandmother (AKA) Grumpy
was the most loving, giving and understanding person we all
knew. On Tuesday, May 7, 2019
surrounded by
loved ones,
Sallie Rae Walker
passed away peacefully at the age of 70. Born in Albuquerque NM, to Ray and Evelyn Scott, she grew up with her Sister Sandra in Albuquerque NM. Though times were tough that life shaped Sallie with a loving heart for others and would do anything to help someone out. Her family was everything to her she loved them so much. Sallie
leaves behind her husband of 55 years David G Walker her 3 Children Keith Walker and Leslie and husband Ramiro and Michael Scott
Walker and
Karrie and husband Ed: 9 grandchildren, Christopher, Evan and RaeAnna, Gabi,
Jessica, Jake and Brittnay, Jas-
mine, Madlynn.
And her sister
Sandra Parson
and Brother Vernon Scott and nephew Steven Scott. and numerous family and friends she
loved dearly.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at French Mortuary- University 1111 University
blvd NE Albuquerque, NM The church service will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:30am at First United Methodist Church 315 Coal Ave SW Albuquerque NM 87102.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2019