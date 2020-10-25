Sally-Ann Jacobsen
Sally-Ann Jacobsen was born January 3, 1939, to Clarence and Mary Elizabeth Heimbigner, and died October 16, 2020, at home with Claire. Sally is survived by caregiver daughter Claire Jacobsen, son Hans Jacobsen (Michelle), granddaughter Danielle Jacobsen, sister Joan Nye (Jerry), many friends and family.
After earning her Ph.D. at Purdue University, Sally taught college literature, mainly at Northern Kentucky University. Living in Albuquerque since 2008, she joined First Unitarian Church and many book groups.
Sally's full obituary, plus details on Celebration of Life service, available online at www.frenchfunerals.com
.
Suggested memorial donations: (1) First Unitarian Church of Albuquerque, 3701 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110; (2) KUNM MSC06 3520, 1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131-0001