1/1
Sally-Ann Jacobsen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally-Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally-Ann Jacobsen



Sally-Ann Jacobsen was born January 3, 1939, to Clarence and Mary Elizabeth Heimbigner, and died October 16, 2020, at home with Claire. Sally is survived by caregiver daughter Claire Jacobsen, son Hans Jacobsen (Michelle), granddaughter Danielle Jacobsen, sister Joan Nye (Jerry), many friends and family.

After earning her Ph.D. at Purdue University, Sally taught college literature, mainly at Northern Kentucky University. Living in Albuquerque since 2008, she joined First Unitarian Church and many book groups.

Sally's full obituary, plus details on Celebration of Life service, available online at www.frenchfunerals.com.

Suggested memorial donations: (1) First Unitarian Church of Albuquerque, 3701 Carlisle Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110; (2) KUNM MSC06 3520, 1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131-0001


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved