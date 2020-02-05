Sally Baca
Sally Baca, age 81, beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, NM. Sally worked for US West (Century Link) Telephone Company for 37 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alberto and Dulcinea Harrison; her husband, Frank Baca; brothers, Raymond and Charlie Harrison, and sister, Pauline Perea.
Sally is survived by her loving children, Christina Baca and husband Frank Lopez, Gerald Baca and wife Yvonne, Jonathon Baca and wife Ashley; and five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her loving siblings, Cecelia Gutierrez, Arthur R. Harrison, Albert Harrison, Manuel Harrison and Lucy Rivera, Timo Harrison and wife Miriam, Linda Ortiz and husband Pete; sister-in-law, Lucy and Felipe Montano; and other numerous loving relatives and friends. Sally will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched.
Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 3424 4th St., NW, Albuquerque, where a Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at St. Therese Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Casket Bearers will be Chris Belarde Baca, Alex Baca, Donald Harrison, Vince Harrison, Ralph Harrison, Joey Salazar, and Frank Lopez. Honorary Bearers will be Abel Baca, Jacobo Baca, Elijah Baca, and Cruz Baca.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 5, 2020