Sally (Harrison) Baca
Sally (Harrison) Baca, age 81, beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020.
Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 3424 4th St., NW, Albuquerque, where a Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at St. Therese Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 6, 2020