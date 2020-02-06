Sally (Harrison) Baca

Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
87114
(505)-898-3160
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
3424 4th St., NW
Albuquerque, NM
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
3424 4th St., NW
Albuquerque, NM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
3424 4th St., NW
Albuquerque, NM
Obituary
Sally (Harrison) Baca





Sally (Harrison) Baca, age 81, beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020.

Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 3424 4th St., NW, Albuquerque, where a Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at St. Therese Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 6, 2020
