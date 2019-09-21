Sally Goble
Sally C. Goble, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. She was born on March 16, 1930 in Tulsa, OK. She was preceded in death by her parents Blanche and Homer Chapman, daughter Judi, and son Mike. She is survived by her daughters Cindy (Paul) and Brenda (David), her sons Mark and Chris, 10 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 6pm-8pm and the Funeral Service on Monday September 23, 2019 at 10am. Both will be held at Strong Thorne Funeral Home, 1100 Coal Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM. Graveside service will be held immediately following the Funeral Service at Fairview Cemetery, 700 Yale Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019