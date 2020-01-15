Sally Maestas







Sally Maestas, 71 a resident of Albuquerque passed away on Thursday January 9th, 2020. Sally was born December 28th, 1948 the daughter of Gilbert & Rose Gutierrez. Originally from Cuba New Mexico. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She was the foundation of her family and a prime example of love, kindness, thoughtfulness,joy and respect. She was proceeded in death by her parents Gilbert and Rose, brother Gil, brother Jimmy, and grandson Joey Gallegos. She is survived by her fiance Robert Trujillo, daughter Jodelle Willoughby and husband Tracy Willoughby, daughter Tamara Maestas, Grandchildren Tracy Willoughby, Tyler Willoughby, Noah Pacheco, Isaiah Pacheco, Trinity Maestas, Great Grandchild Leo Pacheco. Siblings Jody Baca, Kelly Garcia, Gary Gutierrez and wife Elaine, Waldo Gutierrez and wife Brenda. As well as an abundance of nieces and nephews as well as children she embraced as her own. Services will be held Friday January 17th at Saint Jude Thaddeus Church 5712 Paradise Blvd NW, Albuquerque NM 87114. The Rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. Mass at 10:30 and we will gather after in the parish hall.



