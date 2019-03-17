Salomon "Sal" Artiaga
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Salomon "Sal" Artiaga.
Salomon 'Sal'
Artiaga, 72, of
Palm Harbor
passed away February 16, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years,
Maglene Diaz
Castro; children,
Michael Artiaga,
Jeanne (Bill)
Dotson, Terence
(Jenn) Artiaga,
Erin (Omar) Delgado ; stepsons, Luis A. (Eimy) Blanco and Luis D. (Brianna) Diaz; sisters, T. Eileen
(Steve) Torrez and Carolyn (Gerry) Geyer; grandchildren, Jerica Dotson, Aerith Delgado, Raylynn Artiaga, Emberly Diaz, Finley
Artiaga, Luis Ignacio
Blanco; and several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his first wife Susie Chavez Artiaga and parents Napoleon and Flora (Marquez) Artiaga. Sal was born in Los Lunas, NM on August 4, 1946. He has been a Tampa Bay resident since 1983. Sal was baseball executive, whose most significant role was as president of the National Association of Professional
Baseball Leagues from 1988
through 1991. He spent many years mentoring young Latino baseball
players and
publishing books on the subject. He worked for many teams including El Paso Sun Kings, Tampa Tarpons, Cincinnati Reds,
Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and
the Kansas City Royals.
Sal retired in 2012 after 48
years of service in
professional baseball.
A rosary at 10:00 am and
funeral mass at 11:00 am will be celebrated on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at San Clemente Catholic Church, 224 Luna Ave NE, Los
Lunas, NM. In lieu of
flowers, donations may be made to St Jude's
Children's Hospital in his
memory.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 17, 2019