Salomon "Sal" Artiaga

Salomon "Sal" Artiaga



Salomon 'Sal'

Artiaga, 72, of

Palm Harbor

passed away February 16, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years,

Maglene Diaz

Castro; children,

Michael Artiaga,

Jeanne (Bill)

Dotson, Terence

(Jenn) Artiaga,

Erin (Omar) Delgado ; stepsons, Luis A. (Eimy) Blanco and Luis D. (Brianna) Diaz; sisters, T. Eileen

(Steve) Torrez and Carolyn (Gerry) Geyer; grandchildren, Jerica Dotson, Aerith Delgado, Raylynn Artiaga, Emberly Diaz, Finley

Artiaga, Luis Ignacio

Blanco; and several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his first wife Susie Chavez Artiaga and parents Napoleon and Flora (Marquez) Artiaga. Sal was born in Los Lunas, NM on August 4, 1946. He has been a Tampa Bay resident since 1983. Sal was baseball executive, whose most significant role was as president of the National Association of Professional

Baseball Leagues from 1988

through 1991. He spent many years mentoring young Latino baseball

players and

publishing books on the subject. He worked for many teams including El Paso Sun Kings, Tampa Tarpons, Cincinnati Reds,

Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and

the Kansas City Royals.

Sal retired in 2012 after 48

years of service in

professional baseball.

A rosary at 10:00 am and

funeral mass at 11:00 am will be celebrated on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at San Clemente Catholic Church, 224 Luna Ave NE, Los

Lunas, NM. In lieu of

flowers, donations may be made to St Jude's

Children's Hospital in his

memory.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
