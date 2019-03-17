Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Salomon "Sal" Artiaga. View Sign

Salomon "Sal" Artiaga







Salomon 'Sal'



Artiaga, 72, of



Palm Harbor



passed away February 16, 2019.



He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years,



Maglene Diaz



Castro; children,



Michael Artiaga,



Jeanne (Bill)



Dotson, Terence



(Jenn) Artiaga,



Erin (Omar) Delgado ; stepsons, Luis A. (Eimy) Blanco and Luis D. (Brianna) Diaz; sisters, T. Eileen



(Steve) Torrez and Carolyn (Gerry) Geyer; grandchildren, Jerica Dotson, Aerith Delgado, Raylynn Artiaga, Emberly Diaz, Finley



Artiaga, Luis Ignacio



Blanco; and several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his first wife Susie Chavez Artiaga and parents Napoleon and Flora (Marquez) Artiaga. Sal was born in Los Lunas, NM on August 4, 1946. He has been a Tampa Bay resident since 1983. Sal was baseball executive, whose most significant role was as president of the National Association of Professional



Baseball Leagues from 1988



through 1991. He spent many years mentoring young Latino baseball



players and



publishing books on the subject. He worked for many teams including El Paso Sun Kings, Tampa Tarpons, Cincinnati Reds,



Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and



the Kansas City Royals.



Sal retired in 2012 after 48



years of service in



professional baseball.



A rosary at 10:00 am and



funeral mass at 11:00 am will be celebrated on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at San Clemente Catholic Church, 224 Luna Ave NE, Los



Lunas, NM. In lieu of



flowers, donations may be made to St Jude's



Children's Hospital in his



memory.



Salomon "Sal" ArtiagaSalomon 'Sal'Artiaga, 72, ofPalm Harborpassed away February 16, 2019.He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years,Maglene DiazCastro; children,Michael Artiaga,Jeanne (Bill)Dotson, Terence(Jenn) Artiaga,Erin (Omar) Delgado ; stepsons, Luis A. (Eimy) Blanco and Luis D. (Brianna) Diaz; sisters, T. Eileen(Steve) Torrez and Carolyn (Gerry) Geyer; grandchildren, Jerica Dotson, Aerith Delgado, Raylynn Artiaga, Emberly Diaz, FinleyArtiaga, Luis IgnacioBlanco; and several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his first wife Susie Chavez Artiaga and parents Napoleon and Flora (Marquez) Artiaga. Sal was born in Los Lunas, NM on August 4, 1946. He has been a Tampa Bay resident since 1983. Sal was baseball executive, whose most significant role was as president of the National Association of ProfessionalBaseball Leagues from 1988through 1991. He spent many years mentoring young Latino baseballplayers andpublishing books on the subject. He worked for many teams including El Paso Sun Kings, Tampa Tarpons, Cincinnati Reds,Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies andthe Kansas City Royals.Sal retired in 2012 after 48years of service inprofessional baseball.A rosary at 10:00 am andfuneral mass at 11:00 am will be celebrated on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at San Clemente Catholic Church, 224 Luna Ave NE, LosLunas, NM. In lieu offlowers, donations may be made to St Jude'sChildren's Hospital in hismemory. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close