Salvador Garcia
Salvador Garcia, age 77, lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Mr. Garcia is survived by his beloved wife, Azelle Garcia; children, Jennifer Tumlinson and husband, Shane, Jeremy Garcia and wife, Raeleen, Joel Garcia, Diana Garcia, Martin Garcia, Lawrence Garcia; grandchildren, Travis, Taylor, Isabella.
A visitation will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd. NW, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Private interment
to take place at a
later date.
Arrangements made by:
Gabaldon Mortuary
505-243-7861 Please visit
www.gabaldonmortuary.net to sign the guest book.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 20, 2019