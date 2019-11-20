Salvador Garcia

Guest Book
  • "Rest in Paradise Sal. Your job here is done. Thank you for..."
    - Judy LaCour Lucero
Service Information
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM
87121
(505)-243-7861
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church
5415 Fortuna Rd. NW
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church
5415 Fortuna Rd. NW
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Salvador Garcia



Salvador Garcia, age 77, lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Mr. Garcia is survived by his beloved wife, Azelle Garcia; children, Jennifer Tumlinson and husband, Shane, Jeremy Garcia and wife, Raeleen, Joel Garcia, Diana Garcia, Martin Garcia, Lawrence Garcia; grandchildren, Travis, Taylor, Isabella.

A visitation will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd. NW, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Private interment

to take place at a

later date.

Arrangements made by:

Gabaldon Mortuary

505-243-7861 Please visit

www.gabaldonmortuary.net to sign the guest book.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.