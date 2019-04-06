Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sam L. Hipple. View Sign

Sam Hipple (78), dedicated husband, father, and friend, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on March 30, 2019. His earthly journey began on December 5, 1940. Sam was born



on a farm in



Doniphan, MO to Myrtle and Jesse Hipple. He was raised in Mascoutah, IL by Myrtle and Allen Ohl.



Sam's basketball ability provided him an athletic scholarship to play for McKendree University in Lebanon, IL. He played basketball all four years, became the student body president, and earned degrees in math and physics. Later he earned his MBA from Golden Gate University. Sam's shooting prowess earned him a place in the McKendree 1000 Point Club. He also received the honor of being inducted into the McKendree Sports Hall of Fame in the fall of 2017.



Sam met his wife, Judy Spencer, in 1961 at a United Methodist Church young adult dance in Chicago, IL. They married in June 1962, and had four children together. They lived in numerous cities across the U.S. including St. Louis, MO; Alamogordo, NM; Lancaster, CA; Dayton/Beavercreek, OH; Las Vegas, NV; San Diego, CA; and Albuquerque, NM.



Sam worked as an aerospace engineer and executive for McDonnell Douglas Aircraft, BDM, Verac, Ball, and SAIC. After 19 moves, Sam and his wife Judy chose to retire in Albuquerque, NM. Sam loved playing golf all over the country and especially at Tanoan Country Club. He also played in several bridge groups and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.



In January 2009, Sam suffered a major heart attack. The cardiac team at Presbyterian Downtown Hospital obtained clearance and medivaced Sam to the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, AZ. Initially, Sam received an artificial heart and four months later received a donor heart. The Hipple family is forever grateful for the courageous decision of the organ donor's family and we encourage everyone to consider organ donation.



Due to the transplant support medications, Sam battled melanoma and underwent 14 cancer surgeries. When the cancer spread, he agreed to participate in an experimental cancer treatment protocol through Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson, and Presbyterian. The treatment proved effective and he was cleared of cancer during this trial. Many heartfelt thanks to Presbyterian and Mayo Clinic for the excellent care.



Sam is survived by his wife of 57 years Judy Hipple. Daughter Julie Corbett and her husband Sherman and their son Mason. Son Ross Hipple and his wife Catherine and their sons Zach and Tyler and daughter Kayleigh. Son Brian Hipple and his wife Rosalie and daughters Sarah (deceased), Rachel, and Melissa. Son Kirk Hipple and his daughter Kierra and son Treyton. Sam is also survived by his best friend since elementary school, Neil Lightle and his wife Jo Ellen, as well as many cousins and friends across the country.



A memorial service will be held on Monday April 8, 2019 11:00 am at St. Stephens UMC located at 4601 Juan Tabo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111. Interment will take place at the Mascoutah City Cemetery in Mascoutah, IL at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Stephens UMC Building Fund.



