Sam McBride, a dearly loved father, husband, and grandfather, has peacefully passed on from this Earth. Dedicated to those he loved in his life, Sam was surrounded by family in Cypress, Texas, during his final days. He is survived by his wife, Wilma; daughters, Terri and Janet; and four granddaughters.Sam and Wilma McBride moved to Albuquerque in 1980, where he worked as a commercial and residential realtor broker for many years and was a founding member of Covenant United Methodist Church.His family will celebrate his life with a private service. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 24, 2019

