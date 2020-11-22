1/1
Sam Ray Sr.
1935 - 2020
Sam Ray Sr., a native New Mexican and a United States Army Veteran. He was actively involved in civil and public services as we as a lobbyist in the state of New Mexico. Sam is preceded in death by his patents; Jerry Ray and Annie Grenko Ray; and brother, Frank. He is survived by his children, Sam Jr., Tony, Matejka, six grandchildren; and four great-grandsons.

Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the

Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505) 864-4448, where an online guest register and full obituary are available at

www.noblin.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Noblin Funeral Service
418 W. Reinken Ave.
Belen, NM 87002
(505) 864-4448
