Sam Ray Sr.1935-2020Sam Ray Sr., a native New Mexican and a United States Army Veteran. He was actively involved in civil and public services as we as a lobbyist in the state of New Mexico. Sam is preceded in death by his patents; Jerry Ray and Annie Grenko Ray; and brother, Frank. He is survived by his children, Sam Jr., Tony, Matejka, six grandchildren; and four great-grandsons.Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at theNoblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505) 864-4448, where an online guest register and full obituary are available at