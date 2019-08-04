Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samia Najar. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Samia Najar, 81, our beloved Mother, passed away on August 2, 2019. She was born on August 17, 1937 in Abedieh, Lebanon to Assad and Ratiba Najar. She is survived by her daughter Dina, her son Michael (Malek), his wife Rana, and their daughter Malak. She is also survived by her brother Sami and his wife Samia, her brother Bassam and his wife Ghada, and her six nieces; Hala, Lena, Sana, Louisa, Karina, Linda and their families who she loved dearly.



Samia studied midwifery in London and returned to Lebanon to treat the wounded during the 1958 Civil War. She emigrated to the United States after marrying Jamil Hassan Najjar, where they resided in Charleston, WV where their daughter Dina was born in 1964, and where she worked as a nurse and helped her husband with his restaurant businesses. They later moved to Miami, Florida, then to Albuquerque, New Mexico where they gave birth to their son in 1972. Samia continued working as a registered nurse at many Albuquerque hospitals and nursing homes until her retirement at age 70. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, and spending time with her dear friends and family.



A viewing will be Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. â€" 7:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€"Wyoming. A Graveside Service will be Friday, August 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 7999 Wyoming Blvd. NE 87109. She will be interred beside her husband Jamil and her mother-in-law Bader.



In lieu of flowers, we ask donations to be made in her honor to either the Druze Orphans & Charitable Organization or to the Alzheimer's Foundation Please visit our online guestbook for Samia at



www.FrenchFunerals.com.



