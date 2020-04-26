Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sammy Castillo. View Sign Service Information Garcia Mortuary 717 Stover Ave. SW Albuquerque , NM 87102 (505)-243-5222 Send Flowers Obituary

Sammy Castillo, 75, resident of Los Lunas, joined our Lord Jesus on April 10, 2020. Sammy was born March 26, 1945 to Solomon Sr. and Louisa Castillo. He joined the Army in Nov. 1966 and was honorably discharged in Dec. 1970, receiving a Good Conduct Medal and Parachutist Badge. He became a city bus driver, retiring in 2002. Sammy was an accomplished wood craftsman, enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandsons. He is survived by his wife of fifty years and love of his life, Kathy Castillo; Children, Danny Castillo, Nathan Castillo, and Carla Lovato (husband Rudy); Grandchildren, Ethan, Michelangelo, Cayden (Creed), Tytus, and Ean; Siblings, Polly Laws (husband Jim), Jimmy Castillo (wife Polly), and Angie Montoya; Sister-in-law, Victoria Castillo; many special and loved nephews, nieces, in-laws, cousins, and friends, who will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by parents, Solomon Sr. and Louisa; brothers, Solomon Jr. (wife Gloria), David, and Elfido. There will be a viewing at Garcia's Mortuary and burial at Fairview cemetery. For service dates and times go here



In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to keep them in your prayers. If you would like to help with funeral expenses anything would be appreciated. You can send them to: PO Box 72941, Albuquerque, NM 87195 in care of Kathy Castillo or go to Venmo, username: AndreaLRomero. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2020

