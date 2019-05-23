Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sammye Sampsel Burrus. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sammye Sampsel BurrusSammye Sampsel Burrus, a grandmother of theCherokee Nation, passed on to her next journey on May 19, 2019.Sam Sam wasborn in PryorCreek, Oklahoma on February 9,1947 to G.A. Pat and CherokeeBaker Sampsel.At a very young age Sam Sam's love for art flourished to the point she would use her own hair to make brushes. She saw art in every corner of her life and used every corner of her world as a canvas. Sadly in 1977 a car wreck affected her. Love and Joy diminished.After years of healing she found peace with other artists that guided her to the Cherokee Elders. The Elders taught her to overcome the darkness and interpret her dreams again as light, as love, as Cherokee. She emerged with color and passion for art once again. She traveled from coast to coast showing her dreams to others and winning award after award. She was honored and loved by all.Her art and her dreams were welcomed internationally, but by far her favorite love was the children's books. She absolutely loved children and their unconditional love, joy, and smiles from the stories.For nearly 30 years Sam Sam celebrated life in New Mexico.First living in Rio Rancho, then Jemez Springs, and finally Albuquerque close to her grandchildren. Sadly we learned of cancer on Easter of this year. She made the decision she would not fight her fate and made peace. A holy man from a local pueblo blessed her again with prayers and feathers to follow the wind. Her spirit left that night following the sounds of birds under a spring full moon. She will be missed.She is survived by her sons, Robert and his family and Christopher andChrista that reside in the East Mountains with their children Bran, age 5, and Isla, age 9, who called her Nannihe.Friends are invited to spend time with her at the Cremation Society of New Mexico located at 1935 Juan Tabo Blvd NE in Albuquerque from 4pm to 4:30pm on Thursday, May 23rd.Sam Sam will be buried under the protection of her Cherokee grandmothers in Mayes County, Oklahoma in a few weeks. Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 23, 2019

