Samuel Bruno
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Bruno



Samuel Bruno, age 81, beloved father and grandfather, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, NM, where he owned and operated Bruno's Plumbing and Heating for over 50 years. Samuel enjoyed gardening, and was a faithful Catholic.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Vicenta Bruno; daughter, Carol Ann Ortega; and siblings, Henry, Jim, Carlos, and Barbara Bruno.

Samuel is survived by his loving children, Mark Bruno and wife Jovanna, Tracy Martinez and husband Adam; and six grandchildren. Samuel will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.

A Rosary will be recited Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 Fourth Street NW, Albuquerque. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Those who wish to express their condolences, please

visit www.alamedamortuary.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Rosary
06:00 PM
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved