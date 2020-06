Samuel BrunoSamuel Bruno, age 81, beloved father and grandfather, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, NM, where he owned and operated Bruno's Plumbing and Heating for over 50 years. Samuel enjoyed gardening, and was a faithful Catholic.He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Vicenta Bruno; daughter, Carol Ann Ortega; and siblings, Henry, Jim, Carlos, and Barbara Bruno.Samuel is survived by his loving children, Mark Bruno and wife Jovanna, Tracy Martinez and husband Adam; and six grandchildren. Samuel will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.A Rosary will be recited Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 Fourth Street NW, Albuquerque. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.Those who wish to express their condolences, pleasevisit www.alamedamortuary.com