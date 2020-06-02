Samuel Bruno
Samuel Bruno, age 81, beloved father and grandfather, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, NM, where he owned and operated Bruno's Plumbing and Heating for over 50 years. Samuel enjoyed gardening, and was a faithful Catholic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Vicenta Bruno; daughter, Carol Ann Ortega; and siblings, Henry, Jim, Carlos, and Barbara Bruno.
Samuel is survived by his loving children, Mark Bruno and wife Jovanna, Tracy Martinez and husband Adam; and six grandchildren. Samuel will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.
A Rosary will be recited Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 Fourth Street NW, Albuquerque. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Those who wish to express their condolences, please
visit www.alamedamortuary.com
Samuel Bruno, age 81, beloved father and grandfather, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, NM, where he owned and operated Bruno's Plumbing and Heating for over 50 years. Samuel enjoyed gardening, and was a faithful Catholic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Vicenta Bruno; daughter, Carol Ann Ortega; and siblings, Henry, Jim, Carlos, and Barbara Bruno.
Samuel is survived by his loving children, Mark Bruno and wife Jovanna, Tracy Martinez and husband Adam; and six grandchildren. Samuel will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.
A Rosary will be recited Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 Fourth Street NW, Albuquerque. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Those who wish to express their condolences, please
visit www.alamedamortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.