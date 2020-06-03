Samuel Bruno
Samuel Bruno, age 81, beloved father and grandfather, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
A Rosary will be recited Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 Fourth Street NW, Albuquerque. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Those who wish to express their condolences, please
visit www.alamedamortuary.com
Samuel Bruno, age 81, beloved father and grandfather, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
A Rosary will be recited Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 Fourth Street NW, Albuquerque. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Those who wish to express their condolences, please
visit www.alamedamortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.