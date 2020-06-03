Samuel Bruno
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Bruno



Samuel Bruno, age 81, beloved father and grandfather, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

A Rosary will be recited Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 Fourth Street NW, Albuquerque. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Those who wish to express their condolences, please

visit www.alamedamortuary.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Rosary
06:00 PM
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved