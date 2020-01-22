Samuel E. Bolin
Samuel E. Bolin, 80, born in Chicago, IL and passed away in Albuquerque, NM on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel A. and Marcella O'Neil Bolin of Kansas City. Sam retired from Sandia National Labs after 34 years of service as an electrical engineer. Before that he served our country in the US Navy. Mr. Bolin was an avid sports fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Royals and Sporting KC. He coached numerous soccer teams during his time and was a huge fan of the sport. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda; his two sons, Samuel A. and Anthony W. Bolin; and many friends and family including Alice Howard, Mary Beale and husband David and their children. Graveside Service will be Friday, January 24, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Samuel at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 22, 2020