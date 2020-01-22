Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel E. Bolin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel E. Bolin







Samuel E. Bolin, 80, born in Chicago, IL and passed away in Albuquerque, NM on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel A. and Marcella O'Neil Bolin of Kansas City. Sam retired from Sandia National Labs after 34 years of service as an electrical engineer. Before that he served our country in the US Navy. Mr. Bolin was an avid sports fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Royals and Sporting KC. He coached numerous soccer teams during his time and was a huge fan of the sport. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda; his two sons, Samuel A. and Anthony W. Bolin; and many friends and family including Alice Howard, Mary Beale and husband David and their children. Graveside Service will be Friday, January 24, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Samuel at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Samuel E. BolinSamuel E. Bolin, 80, born in Chicago, IL and passed away in Albuquerque, NM on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel A. and Marcella O'Neil Bolin of Kansas City. Sam retired from Sandia National Labs after 34 years of service as an electrical engineer. Before that he served our country in the US Navy. Mr. Bolin was an avid sports fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Royals and Sporting KC. He coached numerous soccer teams during his time and was a huge fan of the sport. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda; his two sons, Samuel A. and Anthony W. Bolin; and many friends and family including Alice Howard, Mary Beale and husband David and their children. Graveside Service will be Friday, January 24, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Samuel at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 22, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close