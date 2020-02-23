Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Kay Allen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel Kay Allen







"Sam" Allen, 55, of Albuq., NM, died December 18, 2019, at his home. Born Dec. 1, 1964, in Wichita, KS, Sam's family moved to Mercer Island, WA in 1977. In the 1980s-'90s, Sam was a warehouse manager at Microsoft in Redmond, WA.



In 2002, Sam moved to Albuquerque, where he was a manager at the AA Heights Club, serving on its Board for several years. During this time, Sam inspired countless people on their path to sobriety. He was also a member and benefactor of the Albuquerque Press Club (APC), serving on the Board and for APC's non-profit Whittlesey House Preservation Foundation, to preserve Its historic 1903 log cabin.



Sam was a gifted musician and composer, focusing mainly on guitar. He also played dobro, bluegrass instruments, sang, and improvised on piano. Sam had a deep,



resonating voice, a robust sense of humor, and an unforgettable hearty laugh. He was fond of family, friends, animals, children, the elderly and history. He will be dearly missed.



Sam is preceded in death by his parents, Kathleen Kay Allen and Donald Fredolin Allen, his uncle Richard Legler Allen. Sam is survived by his brother, Donald Fredolin Allen II; sister, Deirdre Allen Timmons; nephew, Christopher Allen; nieces Rosemary Elizabeth Timmons, Kimberly Allen Baldwin and Mary Jane Tatoy; and cousin, Adabel Allen.







Private memorials will be in Seattle and Albuquerque.







Donations in his name may be made to the non-profits Sam served, Animal Humane NM or the NM Wildlife Center.



Samuel Kay Allen"Sam" Allen, 55, of Albuq., NM, died December 18, 2019, at his home. Born Dec. 1, 1964, in Wichita, KS, Sam's family moved to Mercer Island, WA in 1977. In the 1980s-'90s, Sam was a warehouse manager at Microsoft in Redmond, WA.In 2002, Sam moved to Albuquerque, where he was a manager at the AA Heights Club, serving on its Board for several years. During this time, Sam inspired countless people on their path to sobriety. He was also a member and benefactor of the Albuquerque Press Club (APC), serving on the Board and for APC's non-profit Whittlesey House Preservation Foundation, to preserve Its historic 1903 log cabin.Sam was a gifted musician and composer, focusing mainly on guitar. He also played dobro, bluegrass instruments, sang, and improvised on piano. Sam had a deep,resonating voice, a robust sense of humor, and an unforgettable hearty laugh. He was fond of family, friends, animals, children, the elderly and history. He will be dearly missed.Sam is preceded in death by his parents, Kathleen Kay Allen and Donald Fredolin Allen, his uncle Richard Legler Allen. Sam is survived by his brother, Donald Fredolin Allen II; sister, Deirdre Allen Timmons; nephew, Christopher Allen; nieces Rosemary Elizabeth Timmons, Kimberly Allen Baldwin and Mary Jane Tatoy; and cousin, Adabel Allen.Private memorials will be in Seattle and Albuquerque.Donations in his name may be made to the non-profits Sam served, Animal Humane NM or the NM Wildlife Center. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close