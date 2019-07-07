Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Young. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St Pauls Episcopal Church Glen Loch , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel Howell Young







Samuel Howell



Young, child of



John R Young



and Martha H.



Young, passed



away suddenly at home in Albu-



querque, NM on April 26, 2019 at 80 years of age.



Born on February 17, 1939, Sam was upbeat,



insightful, and



good natured up to his last breath. One of his favorite quotes was "It's never too late to have a second childhood". This was evident in his enthusiasm for cooking, Argentinian tango dancing, writing, traveling and sparring amiably with his beloved wife Risa. Sam was a connoisseur of life whose charming presence made him easy company wherever he went. Deft at being humorous, but never at the expense of others, he was the ideal dinner guest and a great traveling companion. Good looks fade, but Sam's poise, wit and joie de vivre kept him looking younger and handsomer than his 80 years should have indicated (we wondered where he kept the portrait). Sam will be missed by many and made an exit worthy of PT Barnum - "Always leave them wanting more".



Sam grew up in Whitford, Pennsylvania and graduated the St Pauls School in 1957 as class president. He was a champion cross country runner, a member of the choir, and director of the school's summer camp for underprivileged children.



He attended Harvard University where he was a member of the Fly club and editor of



the Harvard Lampoon. Upon graduating, he worked in public rela-



tions for the Pentagon, wrote for the Saturday Evening Post, and



was an editor for Look Magazine. A gifted writer, he also wrote for the Franklin Mint,



Connoisseur Magazine,



Town & Country and Travel Holiday (among others). He published the non fiction work Psychic Children in 1977 and his more recent book, Chef Fritz and His City: My education in the Master's Kitchen, highlighted his ability to see and appreciate talent in others.



Sam was an avid runner and ran multiple marathons, including the Boston Marathon.



Sam is survived by his wife, Risa Benson, step-sons Oliver Benson (partner Gina) and Sam Benson (wife Catron and daughter Esme); and children John Young (wife Kate Young and daughter Lydia) and Bridget Bryan Young (husband Tony Dattilo and son Lucca); sisters Ann Booth Young (daughter Elizabeth Doak and wife Katy) Becky Royston (husband Chris Royston and their children Martha and Brendan Royston); and wives, Rebecca Reath and Sally Baldwin.



A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at St Pauls Episcopal Church in Glen Loch, PA where he worshiped as a boy and his parents are buried. Lunch will be served on site afterwards.



