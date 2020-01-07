Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandi Schwartz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Schwartz, Sandi, mom as she was known by her loving and devoted husband, Al of 60 years (June 7, 1959); her children, Allen, Sally, and Bob; niece, Carla; and grandchildren, Jason, Joshua, Beau, Tabitha, Adrian and Andrea; with many other family members and friends. Sandi was born 1937 in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada, to Beau and Lillian Levant. Her early years she faced the challenge of overcoming a physical disability. Mom loved to sing to us Yiddish lullabies and tell us silly stories through song. Although she was an outgoing and strong woman, after the stroke in 2006 she began to greet everyone she met with a smile, a kiss on their hand and with a very clear voice, "you look wonderful today". She instantly had a new friend. On Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:23 p.m. she left us with her teachings, her love and memories to be reunited with all of our relations who had been waiting to welcome her home. Sleep well meyn tayer



Friends and family are invited to a Funeral Service for Sandi on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum Chapel at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE. Burial will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Park. Please visit our online guestbook for Sandi at www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 7, 2020

