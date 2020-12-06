1/1
Sandra Duran
Sandra Juvenal Duran was born May 1, 1937 to R. Adm. (Retired) William Williams Juvenal and Glen Coddings in San Diego, CA. She grew up in Washington D.C., Findlay, OH, and Albuquerque, NM. She passed away Nov. 28, 2020.

She graduated from Highland H.S., attended Park College, MO, earned a BA in Education From Trinity UMI, San Antonio, TX; MA in E.S.L. from Cal State, Long Beach, CA.

She married Art August 27, 1957 and they were married for 63 years. We hd Mariana (Terry), Mark and David; grandchildren, Natalie (Gianna Molly), Johanna (Mikah).

She taught E.S.L. at the U.S. Embassies where Art coached BB; Lisbon, Portugal, Maracaibo,

Venezula & Doha, Qatar,

Mogadishm, Somalia; The Navajo Nation & UNM Valencia.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church since 1950 and managed the Sun Bonnet Shop for many years.

Sandra was a wonderful, faithful wife, mother, grand and great-grandmother.

A Memorial service is planned for a later date.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
