Sandra Eileen Rotruck

Sandra Eileen Rotruck, age 58, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 attended by her loving husband, Gary Bar-Hirsh. Sandra is survived by her husband; Gary's sons, Guy and Gal Hirsh; her mother, Lura Rotruck; brother, Michael Rotruck (Sandra Ann); sister, Janice Johnson (Randy); and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and extended family. She was predeceased by her father, Allen R. Rotruck; and her oldest sister, Vicky Jeanne Bolton.



A native of Albuquerque and graduate of Del Norte High School, Sandra graduated with a BA from NMSU and eventually her law degree from UNM. She practiced law first with the Santa Fe District Attorney's office, moving on to Los Alamos County and eventually as an Albuquerque Family Law Attorney. Retiring as an attorney after 30 years, she was presently a Family Court Facilitator in the 12th Judicial District in Alamosa, CO.



Since there is great concern at this time about the coronavirus, Gary and the family have chosen to only have graveside services and friends are invited. Sandra would be the first one to say to you, "do what you have to do in order to protect yourself and your family."



Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 11:30 a.m., at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to any Cancer Center, Ronald McDonald House in Albuquerque, or a . All will be greatly appreciated. If you decide to be cautious and not attend, then please join us, wherever you are, in remembering Sandra at the time of burial. You can also leave your condolences for Gary and the family by visiting our online guestbook for Sandra at



