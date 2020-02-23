Sandra Hendren
Sandra (Sandy) Hendren, beloved wife of Eric Hendren, died February 17, 2020 at home in Alamogordo, NM at age 67. Sandy was born October 1, 1952 in Topeka, KS. At the age of 2, her family moved to Albuquerque, NM where Sandy was raised. Sandy married Eric Hendren on September 22, 1990 and moved to Alamogordo, NM when Eric was transferred to Holloman AFB.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Benaka and Dorothy Weltsch Benaka and brother Daniel Benaka. Surviving family members are her husband, Eric Hendren, sister, Candace Loomis, niece, Andrea Jones and great nephews, Stephen and Trevor Jones.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the United Methodist Church, 1206 Greenwood Lane, Alamogordo, NM on February 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services. To sign the online guest book, please visit
www.scenicchapel.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020