Sandra L. Breneiser
11/18/1942 -
06/08/2019
Sandra was born in Flint Michigan to Geraldine
M. Gauthier and Justin Robinson. Sandra attended elementary
schools in both
Michigan and
New Mexico and
graduated from
Santa Fe High
School. While working as an executive secretary for the Museum of New Mexico she met her husband Thomas who has remained her soul mate for 58 years. Together they created a home for their children Lorrie Jean of Los Lunas NM, Diana Lee of Rio Rancho NM, Timothy Thomas and Family of Tijeras NM and Gretchen Kay (deceased) of Euclid OH.
Sandra graduated Nursing School at the top of her class with Honors all while being a Mentor to a number of fellow class mates despite being also diagnosed with Cancer at the young age of 40 Years. She was employed by Presbyterian Hospital for over 25 Years beginning in Belen NM where she acted in a number of different capacities. While there she expanded her education and acquired a degree in Infection
Control and was offered a position as an Infection Control Coordinator Surveillance
Supervisor.
During her tenure there she also served on the
State of New Mexico Board of Nursing for 7 Years. For her service she was given commendations from both Governors Toney Anaya
and Gary Carruthers.
As many different fields as Sandra was accomplished in she was equally as diverse in the Hobbies she enjoyed which included Jewelry making, Professional Cake baking, Crocheting, Doll and stuffed Animal collecting and many more. Sandra led a life truly concerned with the health and well being of others. A life buoyed by a loving family of 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren all who
will undoubtedly remain
touched by her life
forever.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019