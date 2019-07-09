Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra L. Breneiser. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra L. Breneiser



11/18/1942 -



06/08/2019







Sandra was born in Flint Michigan to Geraldine



M. Gauthier and Justin Robinson. Sandra attended elementary



schools in both



Michigan and



New Mexico and



graduated from



Santa Fe High



School. While working as an executive secretary for the Museum of New Mexico she met her husband Thomas who has remained her soul mate for 58 years. Together they created a home for their children Lorrie Jean of Los Lunas NM, Diana Lee of Rio Rancho NM, Timothy Thomas and Family of Tijeras NM and Gretchen Kay (deceased) of Euclid OH.



Sandra graduated Nursing School at the top of her class with Honors all while being a Mentor to a number of fellow class mates despite being also diagnosed with Cancer at the young age of 40 Years. She was employed by Presbyterian Hospital for over 25 Years beginning in Belen NM where she acted in a number of different capacities. While there she expanded her education and acquired a degree in Infection



Control and was offered a position as an Infection Control Coordinator Surveillance



Supervisor.



During her tenure there she also served on the



State of New Mexico Board of Nursing for 7 Years. For her service she was given commendations from both Governors Toney Anaya



and Gary Carruthers.



As many different fields as Sandra was accomplished in she was equally as diverse in the Hobbies she enjoyed which included Jewelry making, Professional Cake baking, Crocheting, Doll and stuffed Animal collecting and many more. Sandra led a life truly concerned with the health and well being of others. A life buoyed by a loving family of 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren all who



will undoubtedly remain



touched by her life



forever.



Sandra L. Breneiser11/18/1942 -06/08/2019Sandra was born in Flint Michigan to GeraldineM. Gauthier and Justin Robinson. Sandra attended elementaryschools in bothMichigan andNew Mexico andgraduated fromSanta Fe HighSchool. While working as an executive secretary for the Museum of New Mexico she met her husband Thomas who has remained her soul mate for 58 years. Together they created a home for their children Lorrie Jean of Los Lunas NM, Diana Lee of Rio Rancho NM, Timothy Thomas and Family of Tijeras NM and Gretchen Kay (deceased) of Euclid OH.Sandra graduated Nursing School at the top of her class with Honors all while being a Mentor to a number of fellow class mates despite being also diagnosed with Cancer at the young age of 40 Years. She was employed by Presbyterian Hospital for over 25 Years beginning in Belen NM where she acted in a number of different capacities. While there she expanded her education and acquired a degree in InfectionControl and was offered a position as an Infection Control Coordinator SurveillanceSupervisor.During her tenure there she also served on theState of New Mexico Board of Nursing for 7 Years. For her service she was given commendations from both Governors Toney Anayaand Gary Carruthers.As many different fields as Sandra was accomplished in she was equally as diverse in the Hobbies she enjoyed which included Jewelry making, Professional Cake baking, Crocheting, Doll and stuffed Animal collecting and many more. Sandra led a life truly concerned with the health and well being of others. A life buoyed by a loving family of 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren all whowill undoubtedly remaintouched by her lifeforever. Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close