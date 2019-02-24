Sandra L. Jackson

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra L. Jackson.

Sandra L. Jackson



Sandi passed

away February

16, 2019 in Albuquerque, New

Mexico. A life-

long resident of Albuquerque and member of First Presbyterian Church, Sandi

was a cherished

sister, mother,

grandmother and friend. She devoted herself to her beloved family and always supported and encouraged everyone she loved.

Always an animal lover, she was enthusiastic about learning everything she could about the critters in her care. She was an avid advocate for the care and conservation of turtles and tortoises. She was a past president of Rio Grande Turtle & Tortoise Club, and was instrumental in the club securing non-profit, 501(c)(3) standing.

Sandi is survived by her daughter Monica (husband Mark), grandsons Aaron, Zack and Brennan; great-granddaughter Mikenzie;

her sister Maureen and brother-in-law Louie,





and four

nephews and

their families.

Sandi is also

survived by

her step-sons

Richard (wife

Rebecca) and

Gavin (wife

Christie), and

her step-

grandchildren

Katelyn, Will,

Kyla, Kenadie,

Julianna, and Robert. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and George Ross, her sister Sharon, and her husband, Bob. She will be deeply missed.

Family and friends will celebrate her life on March 2, 2019 with an informal gathering from 1 to 4pm at her home. Food provided. Please contact the family for more information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Lupus Foundation - New Mexico Chapter, 1224 Pennsylvania NE, Suite A, Albuquerque, NM 87110 or Rio Grande Turtle & Tortoise Club, PO Box 20836, Albuquerque, NM 87154.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.