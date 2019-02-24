Sandra L. Jackson
|
Sandi passed
away February
16, 2019 in Albuquerque, New
Mexico. A life-
long resident of Albuquerque and member of First Presbyterian Church, Sandi
was a cherished
sister, mother,
grandmother and friend. She devoted herself to her beloved family and always supported and encouraged everyone she loved.
Always an animal lover, she was enthusiastic about learning everything she could about the critters in her care. She was an avid advocate for the care and conservation of turtles and tortoises. She was a past president of Rio Grande Turtle & Tortoise Club, and was instrumental in the club securing non-profit, 501(c)(3) standing.
Sandi is survived by her daughter Monica (husband Mark), grandsons Aaron, Zack and Brennan; great-granddaughter Mikenzie;
her sister Maureen and brother-in-law Louie,
and four
nephews and
their families.
Sandi is also
survived by
her step-sons
Richard (wife
Rebecca) and
Gavin (wife
Christie), and
her step-
grandchildren
Katelyn, Will,
Kyla, Kenadie,
Julianna, and Robert. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and George Ross, her sister Sharon, and her husband, Bob. She will be deeply missed.
Family and friends will celebrate her life on March 2, 2019 with an informal gathering from 1 to 4pm at her home. Food provided. Please contact the family for more information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Lupus Foundation - New Mexico Chapter, 1224 Pennsylvania NE, Suite A, Albuquerque, NM 87110 or Rio Grande Turtle & Tortoise Club, PO Box 20836, Albuquerque, NM 87154.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 24, 2019