Sandra McNaughton







Our most precious, beloved mother, sister, auntie, cousin and friend went home to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, September 12, 2019.



Sandra McNaughton was the daughter of Claire Romero and Juan Poncho, residing in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was a devoted mother filled with an extraordinary, enormous, amount of pure love, kindness, and incredible compassion, considered a "true gift from God". Friends and family recognized her for her sincere warmth, kindness, compassion, unforgettable hugs, and a smile that would light up the room. She touched the heart and lives of countless individuals, family, friends, co-workers, and strangers through her genuine unselfish love, kindness, and thoughtfulness.



She was survived by her children, John, Colleen, Don, and Carl McNaughton; brother, Ronald Romero; sisters, Geraldine Samora, Norma Wacondo, Joyce Valdo, Linda Saiz, and Jeanette Pearcy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald P. McNaughton; brothers, Robert and Michael Romero; and mother, Claire Romero.



Friends may visit prior to the Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m. with Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 833 Arizona St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Pallbearers are Ronald Romero, Joseph Romero, Michael Romero, Jr., Pat Willie, Michael K. Romero, and Luciano Pacheco. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd NE with a Reception to follow at the Moose Lodge on 2121 Edith Blvd NE.



Heavenly, unique and so very special, her Godly sweet Spirit, rich warmth and precious presence will be greatly and deeply missed by all. Never to be Forgotten. "Mother, you are so very, very special, we all love you so very much. You are truly our "Diamond sent by God", we all Thank you, for blessing us with your wonderful life of great love, and truest compassion, and enduring spirit, we will miss you forever!" Please visit our online guestbook for Sandra at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



