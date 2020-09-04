Dr. Sandra Simons-Ailes











All About My Grandma



written and drawing by: Rose Leckman-Ailes











Her full name was Sandra Jean Simons-Ailes. She was born in Washington, D.C. on September 4, 1950. Her



parents names were David Simons and Myrtle "Penny" Lauterbach. Her siblings names are Linda, Patricia



and David.



When she was my age, there was black and white t.v. All kids played outside on the streets. An ice cream cone cost a nickel. In her childhood she went sledding down the hill. She went sailing in the bay. She visited her grandma. Her dad was a professor of electrical



engineering. Her mom was a homemaker.



She was a teacher at Monte Vista Elementary School and then she was a farmer. I learned that she installed computer network wires in 104 schools in New Mexico for free. This is some advice that she would give kids today. "Enjoy learning. Keep trying! You don't know what you can do until you've tried it many times."



She died on August 4, 2019 and I miss her very much and I still love her. This is what is interesting about her. She was a computer nerd. She loved to read. She loved math.



She was my grandma.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store