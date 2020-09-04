1/1
Dr. Sandra Simons-Ailes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Sandra Simons-Ailes





All About My Grandma

written and drawing by: Rose Leckman-Ailes





Her full name was Sandra Jean Simons-Ailes. She was born in Washington, D.C. on September 4, 1950. Her

parents names were David Simons and Myrtle "Penny" Lauterbach. Her siblings names are Linda, Patricia

and David.

When she was my age, there was black and white t.v. All kids played outside on the streets. An ice cream cone cost a nickel. In her childhood she went sledding down the hill. She went sailing in the bay. She visited her grandma. Her dad was a professor of electrical

engineering. Her mom was a homemaker.

She was a teacher at Monte Vista Elementary School and then she was a farmer. I learned that she installed computer network wires in 104 schools in New Mexico for free. This is some advice that she would give kids today. "Enjoy learning. Keep trying! You don't know what you can do until you've tried it many times."

She died on August 4, 2019 and I miss her very much and I still love her. This is what is interesting about her. She was a computer nerd. She loved to read. She loved math.

She was my grandma.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved